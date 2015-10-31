York Quilt Museum to close due to lack of funds

Image caption The museum and gallery has had over 70,000 visitors and more than 50 exhibitions since it opened seven years ago

The first museum in Britain dedicated to the history of quilt-making has folded because of insufficient funds.

York Quilt Museum and Gallery opened in June 2008 expecting 30,000 visitors a year, but only gets a maximum of 12,500.

The Quilters' Guild trustees, which runs the museum, said it was "profoundly disappointing".

It displays three exhibitions at a time and has the oldest patchwork in the UK.

In June, Californian fabric designer Kaffe Fassett designed 15 new quilts inspired by exhibits at the museum on Peasholme Green.

Image caption The Quilters' Guild said it had "exhausted donated funds" to keep the museum going

'Joy of quilts'

A statement from the Quilters' Guild, also based in York, said: "The Museum is not financially viable and since opening has been heavily subsidised through donations and from subsidy from The Quilters' Guild.

"The donated funds are now exhausted and in spite of efforts to increase visitor figures and to raise significant funds from commercial activities they have not been able to find a dependable, long-term way of supporting the museum and gallery."

The Guild said it would run the 2015 exhibition programme from its reserves, and would maintain the quilt collection with a view to making it publicly accessible through other venues.

The Quilters' Guild said: "We can take comfort in the knowledge that since the museum opened we have welcomed over 70,000 people to over 50 exhibitions and introduced many visitors to the joy of quilts and quilting."