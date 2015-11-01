'Dangerous' Malton Methodist Church closes following building inspection

Image copyright Betty Longbottom/Geograph Image caption Malton Methodist Church is one of the largest and the oldest buildings in Ryedale, with a capacity of about 500

A Grade II* listed church in a North Yorkshire market town has been forced to close after being declared "structurally dangerous," 16 years after being renovated.

Structural issues with the roof of Malton Methodist Church were found during a recent inspection.

A spokesman for the church said repairs could cost tens of thousands of pounds.

The Saville Street building dates from around 1811 and underwent a major restoration and renovation in 1999.

Church spokesman Paul Emberley said the Methodist congregation had temporarily moved to Malton Baptist Church on Wells Lane, while a damaged roof truss was supported by scaffolding.

'Routine inspection'

The fault was discovered during a "routine inspection" of Methodist properties, which takes place every few years.

The site was closed immediately on the advice of engineers, when it was found that the roof truss had fractured.

The church will remain closed during investigations and while its future is considered, Mr Emberley said.

The initial cost of making the building safe has been put at more than £15,000.

The fracture is thought to have occurred over time rather than being missed during the 1999 renovation.