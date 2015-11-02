York 'sudden death': Woman questioned after body found

A woman has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a man whose body was found at a house in York.

The man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive by friends on Monkton Road in the Huntington area of the city on Sunday morning.

Police are currently treating his death as unexplained.

The woman, 33, was questioned on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.