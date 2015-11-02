York 'sudden death': Woman questioned after body found
- 2 November 2015
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a man whose body was found at a house in York.
The man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive by friends on Monkton Road in the Huntington area of the city on Sunday morning.
Police are currently treating his death as unexplained.
The woman, 33, was questioned on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.