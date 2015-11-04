Kirkby Misperton fracking: Further consultation starts

Image caption Third Energy has applied to fracture underground rocks at a site near the village of Kirby Misperton

A further public consultation into plans to frack for shale gas in North Yorkshire has started.

Third Energy submitted a planning application to frack at a site near the village of Kirby Misperton in Ryedale in May.

North Yorkshire County Council said it had requested further information from the company, which prompted the new 21-day consultation.

A spokesperson said it had not set a date yet for a decision on the plans.

A decision was expected on 18 November after the initial consultation on the shale gas application at the KM8 well site ended last month.

But this has now been delayed after the company submitted "further information under environmental impact assessment regulations" , the council said.

In a statement, the authority said: "These regulations require that as planning authority we advertise, consult and make the new information available for comment for not less than 21 days. We are therefore unlikely to meet the 16-week determination date of November 18th.

Meanwhile a public meeting is due to be held later in Selby by environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth to outline the risks of fracking in North Yorkshire.