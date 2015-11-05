£2m to improve York traffic lights
- 5 November 2015
More than £2m is to be spent replacing traffic lights in York over the next five years in order to improve reliability.
It is the first overhaul of the city's traffic management system since the mid-1990s.
The council said around half of the 122 traffic signals and 54 pedestrian crossings would be replaced.
It also proposes to switch to above ground detection systems to control lights and traffic flow.