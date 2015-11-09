York & North Yorkshire

Whitby to Sandsend route closes overnight for sea defence work

Sandsend beach Image copyright Ian Smith
Image caption North Yorkshire County Council said the A174, which runs along the coast between Whitby and Sandsend, had a "history of landslips and collapses"

A popular coast road is to close overnight for three weeks during work to replace worn-out sea defences.

A platform to hold a 135-tonne crane is being built, shutting a 1km stretch of the A174 between Whitby and Sandsend from 21:00 to 06:00.

North Yorkshire County Council said the road had a "history of landslips and collapses", with work taking place to replace the old concrete defences.

The boulder clay slope above the road will also be redesigned.

A diversion will be in place via the A171 Guisborough Road during the overnight closures.

The work, part of a £9.3m scheme which is said to improve the coastline, is expected to be completed by April.

