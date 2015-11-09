Whitby to Sandsend route closes overnight for sea defence work
A popular coast road is to close overnight for three weeks during work to replace worn-out sea defences.
A platform to hold a 135-tonne crane is being built, shutting a 1km stretch of the A174 between Whitby and Sandsend from 21:00 to 06:00.
North Yorkshire County Council said the road had a "history of landslips and collapses", with work taking place to replace the old concrete defences.
The boulder clay slope above the road will also be redesigned.
A diversion will be in place via the A171 Guisborough Road during the overnight closures.
The work, part of a £9.3m scheme which is said to improve the coastline, is expected to be completed by April.