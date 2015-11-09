Attempted murder charge after man, 85, seriously hurt

From the section

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an elderly man was found with serious injuries at his home.

Police officers discovered the injured 85-year-old on Thursday evening in The Flatts, Sowerby, Thirsk.

He was taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old man from Thirsk has been charged with attempted murder and theft.

He is due before magistrates in Northallerton later.