York Art Gallery commended at European awards

Image caption York Art Gallery reopened in 2015 following a £8m refurbishment

A Yorkshire museum has been commended at a European awards ceremony in Croatia.

York Art Gallery was recognised for the renovation and modernisation of its Victorian building.

It reopened in 2015 after a £8m refurbishment which included a new ceramics exhibition centre and an arts garden.

The gallery picked up the accolade at the European Museum of the Year awards held in held in Zagreb.

As well as commending the refurbishment the judges said the gallery had provided a combination of "contemporary and traditional art".

The gallery has seen a fall in its visitor figures following the introduction of a £7.50 admission charge, which managers said was needed due to cuts in its council grant.