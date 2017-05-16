Scarborough's Graham School shut after second suspicious call

Image copyright Google Image caption The school was first shut on Monday after an email was sent referring to a bomb in the cafeteria

A secondary school has been evacuated for a second day running after receiving a "suspicious call".

Graham School, in Scarborough, has been closed until further notice while police search the premises.

The school was closed on Monday after a similar call, later found to be a hoax, was received.

A statement on the school website said a number of students due to sit GCSE exams had been taken to the nearby Scalby School.

The Scarborough News reported that Monday's evacuation was sparked after staff received an email saying a "bomb would go off in the cafeteria".

North Yorkshire Police said it had been called to the school at about 08:40 BST on Monday and for a second time earlier, at about 08:00.