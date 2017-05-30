Bill Hendry death: CCTV plea over 2007 Knaresborough hit-and-run

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The man was captured on CCTV from the former Chain Lane Post Office

Police investigating a hit-and-run death in 2007 have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Bill Hendry, 75, was knocked down in Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough, on 26 February that year.

The driver left the scene and Mr Hendry was taken to Harrogate Hospital, where he died later that day.

North Yorkshire Police said the man pictured, in the former Chain Lane post office nearby, may have "vital information" about the crash.

He is described as being of large build, with dark hair and wearing a dark fleece.

An appeal for information was made in February on the tenth anniversary of Mr Hendry's death.

Image copyright North Yorks Police Image caption Bill Hendry was crossing Stockwell Road in Knaresborough with his dog Abby when he was struck

Det Ch Insp David Ellis said there had been a "good response" to the appeal.

"During a very thorough and extensive investigation over the last decade, we've identified and spoken to numerous people who were near the scene on the day Mr Hendry died," he said.

"Although the information they've shared hasn't enabled us to find his killer, it has helped build the picture as to what happened.

"We'd like to thank the people of Knaresborough for their support and co-operation with this appeal so far and urge anyone who has yet to share information with us - particularly about the identity of the man in the fleece - to get in touch."

It is believed the motorist involved in the crash was driving a small car or van at speed when they struck Mr Hendry, before driving off towards Boroughbridge Road.