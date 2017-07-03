Stokesley teen critically ill after party assault

A teenage boy is critically ill in hospital following a serious assault at a party near Stokesley.

The 15-year-old was assaulted in Swainby on Friday night.

North Yorkshire Police said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who was at the party at the time, or who saw an altercation between a group of 14 to 15-year-olds, is asked to contact 101.

Police said the boy remains in a critical condition at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.