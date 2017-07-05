Woman charged over 'seagull walking' in York

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was walking through Parliament Street in York

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty offences after being seen walking a seagull on a lead.

Police found the woman walking the bird in Parliament Street in York on 28 June. The injured bird had to be put down.

The 44-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with taking a wild bird and injuring a wild bird.

She is also charged with using abusive and threatening behaviour and is due to appear before magistrates on 14 July.

