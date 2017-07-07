Man jailed for 13 years for stab death in Scarborough

From the section

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Barry Rewcroft was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter

A man has been jailed for 13 years for stabbing a man to death in Scarborough.

Shaun Atkinson, 49, was found dead at his home on St Johns Avenue on 27 December 2016.

Barry Rewcroft, 51, of Raincliffe Avenue in Scarborough, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a two-week trial.

His son, Ruben Botterill Rewcroft, 20, was also acquitted of murder following the trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Following the sentence, Shaun Atkinson's son Joe paid tribute to his father.

"He was a kind-hearted, hard-working, lovely, charming person who would make time for anyone at any time," he said.

"He loved his family and friends more than anything else. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and, in particular, his children."

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Shaun Atkinson's family said he was "deeply missed"

North Yorkshire Police were called to Mr Atkinson's home at around 18:25 GMT on 27 December.

Rewcroft was arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in at Scarborough police station shortly afterwards.

His son was arrested the following day.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Kell, from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Shaun Atkinson's family.

"Joe, Shaun's son, sat through the two-week trial and listened to the horrific injuries his father sustained.

"He has displayed a level of maturity beyond his years."