Married couple named as victims of A64 Malton collision

A married couple who were killed as they crossed the A64 late at night have been named by police.

Charles McLaughlin, 53, and his wife Judith, 58, were near Malton when they were hit by a car heading towards Scarborough on 23 June.

Police said the pair, from Welburn, North Yorkshire, were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver, a man in his 50s from Wakefield, and his wife who was in the passenger seat, were left uninjured.

North Yorkshire Police said its inquiry was ongoing into the collision, which happened at about 23:00 BST and forced the road to close for about four hours in both directions.