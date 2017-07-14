Man charged with modern slavery offences over missing Vietnamese girls
A man has been charged with modern-day slavery offences after two Vietnamese teenage girls went missing from York.
The girls were last seen near York Minster on Sunday at about 12:30 BST.
The man has been charged with two counts of modern slavery and is due to appear in court later.
North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
