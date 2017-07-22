Man, 32, charged with sexual assault in York
- 22 July 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 32-year-old man from York has been charged with sexual assault.
North Yorkshire Police said a report was made of a woman being attacked as she walked along a riverside path between Bridge Street and the Park Inn, York, in the early hours of 15 July.
Officers continue to investigate a second alleged attack on a woman who left a nightclub in the city on 13 July.
The man is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later.