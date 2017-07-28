The Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub, is up for sale

Image caption The isolated pub high in the Yorkshire Dales is for sale

Britain's highest pub, which regularly gets snowed in at its isolated location in the Yorkshire Dales, is up for sale.

The 17th Century Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire has panoramic views and is on sale for £900,000.

The pub, 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level, was named the highest in the British Isles in the 1976 of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Landlady Louise Peace said: "It is a very, very demanding job. I really do wish the next owner the best."

The listed inn has exposed beams and stone-flagged floors and is about five miles from the village of Keld in Swaledale.

Image copyright Google Image caption The building dates from the 17th Century

Image copyright Google Image caption In the 1980s the inn was used for filming a double glazing advert

Ms Peace, 52, said: "I have never had two days the same since I became landlady 12 years ago.

"This place gives you laughs, tears, peace and hell at times but there's never a dull moment."

The Tan Hill Inn can get cut off in heavy snowfall because of its location.

The band Scouting For Girls were stranded there with other guests in November after playing a Children in Need gig.

In 2009 revellers celebrating New Year's Eve at the pub were unable to leave for three days following a heavy snowfall.

In the 1980s a double glazing company filmed an advert for its product at the Tan Hill Inn as a gale raged outside, gaining the pub national TV exposure.