In pictures: Whitby Steampunk Weekend

Image copyright Nigel Whittington‎ Image caption The three-day festival attracts people wearing pseudo-Victorian costumes

Hundreds of people from around the UK have taken part in the Whitby Steampunk Weekend.

The festival at Whitby Pavilion featured fire breathing, cabaret and martial arts for Victorian gentlemen.

Organisers said the aim of the event - called Beyond The Sea - was "to welcome splendid people", and have fun.

Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.

Image copyright Simon Cliff Image caption Steampunk draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics

Image copyright Robert Slassor Photography Image caption The biannual event in Whitby was launched in February

Image copyright Robert Slassor Photography Image caption This time around, people were treated to a spot of fire-eating

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers hope to build on the success of the biannual Goth Weekend held in the town, which began in 1994

Image copyright Howard Callaway‎ Image caption The Wilberforcian Steampunk Corporation from Hull posed for photos beneath the Whitby Whale Bone

Image copyright Simon Cliff Image caption Youngsters were also keen to get dressed up for the event

Image copyright Simon Cliff Image caption Goggles are used as a way of protecting eyes from all the steam-powered machinery in operation

Image copyright Nigel Whittington‎ Image caption It is also compulsory in Whitby to have a snap taken in a graveyard

Image copyright Howard Callaway‎ Image caption Organisers said the event was about having fun and "looking splendid"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In previous years, steampunks have attended many of the Gothic Weekend events