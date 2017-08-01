North Yorkshire farmer killed by bull
- 1 August 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A farmer has died after being trampled by a bull in a field in North Yorkshire.
The man, in his 60s, was injured in the field south of Hutton Rudby at around 15:20 BST on Monday.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers described the death as "tragic" and said a file would be prepared for the coroner. The bull was due to be slaughtered.