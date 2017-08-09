Scarborough Athletic FC to review fans' behaviour

Image copyright Ceri Oakes/Scarborough Borough Council Image caption The stadium forms part of a £50m development built on a former park and ride site

A football club has launched an investigation following complaints about some fans' behaviour at its new stadium.

Scarborough Athletic FC said it was disappointed at reports of problems "involving a minority of both our own and visiting supporters".

Complaints include fans urinating in people's gardens and swearing inside the ground.

Last month, the club played its first game at the new Flamingo Land Stadium.

The club, jointly owned by about 350 supporters, was formed in 2007 after the collapse of Scarborough FC.

It had been playing home fixtures in the Evo-Stik North League nearly 20 miles away in Bridlington.

The stadium forms part of a £50m development built on the town's former Weaponness Park and Ride site, which includes a swimming pool, new University Technical College and Coventry University's Scarborough campus.

Club chairman Trevor Bull said the problems involved "small handfuls of people".

"If we find anybody that's done this, we will ban them from football matches," he said.