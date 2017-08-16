TV football pundit Peter Beagrie sacked over assault conviction

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Beagrie was convicted of assault after a trial at Skipton Magistrates

Ex-Premier League footballer Peter Beagrie has been sacked as a TV pundit after being found guilty of assault.

The 51-year-old ex-Everton, Manchester City and Bradford City player was convicted on Tuesday of punching partner Zarah Blake in a row in April.

Beagrie of Killinghall, North Yorkshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 15 days' rehabilitation.

After the trial he said he intended to appeal against his conviction. Sky Sports has terminated his contract.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beagrie (right) played for several clubs including Bradford City, Everton, Manchester City and Scunthorpe United

In a statement following the hearing at Skipton Magistrates Court he said: "I am innocent, something I have maintained from the outset, that is why the verdict was so devastating.

"I will be appealing."

He said he was still with Ms Blake, adding: "This has been an upsetting and traumatic time for us and we both feel there is no other alternative but to appeal."

The court heard he punched his partner while angry and drunk in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in April.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: "When we first became aware of the charge, we removed Peter from our coverage pending his case.

"Following the outcome we have terminated his contract with immediate effect."