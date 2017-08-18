Man admits being drunk in charge of a horse and cart

Image copyright Bill Henderson Image caption The man was arrested near the Swan Hotel on 30 July

A man has admitted being drunk in charge of a horse and cart.

Robin Milner, 49, of Sherburn in Elmet, was arrested near the Swan Hotel, Low Street, South Milford at about 20:00 BST on 30 July.

He told York Magistrates' Court he had "participated in a few beers" at a christening earlier in the day and had not realised he had drunk so many.

Milner was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £105 in costs.

Magistrates' told him they appreciated his guilty plea and the fact he had co-operated with police when arrested.

Milner, who represented himself in court, said he believed he had about four pints.

His cart had scratched a man's car in the car park of the Swan Hotel and the two men were exchanging details when a police officer noticed the defendant appeared to be drunk.