M62 crash: Baby boy and toddler sister die in hospital

A two-month-old boy and his 19-month-old sister have died in hospital following a crash on the M62.

The car they were in left the westbound carriageway near Eggborough, North Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon. Both children died the next day.

Their mother remains in a serious condition while the father - believed to be the driver - had minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said the family was from West Yorkshire but has not given any further details.

Sgt Hamish Halloway said: "Any fatal collision is deeply upsetting for the families involved but it's impossible to imagine the horrific ordeal this family is currently going through.

"I'd like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help, in particular the driver of a white HGV who was not involved in the collision but gave a massive amount of assistance to the family at the scene."

Emergency services, including the air ambulance and fire crews, attended the scene near the A19 Whitley Bridge, Goole, at about 15:30 BST on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.