North Yorkshire holiday homes expansion plan refused

From the section

Image copyright Raithwaite Estate Image caption The Raithwaite Estate applied to build 190 holiday homes

Plans for a major expansion of a North Yorkshire holiday park have been refused.

The Raithwaite Estate, near Whitby, wanted to build 190 new holiday homes as well as a leisure centre and restaurant.

Scarborough Borough Council turned down the planning application citing concerns over the impact on nearby ancient woodland.

The development was opposed by the nearby North York Moors National Park.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

The Raithwaite Estate has been approached by the BBC for comment.