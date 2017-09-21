Image copyright Optare Image caption The first of the Metrocity buses are due to be delivered to New Zealand in March

A bus manufacturer has won a £21m contract for more than 100 vehicles to be built in North Yorkshire.

Optare, based in Sherburn-in-Elmet, has a deal to supply 114 single-decker buses that will go into operation in New Zealand.

The first of the Metrocity vehicles are due to be delivered in March, the firm said.

Graham Belgum, the firm's president, said the deal signalled "exciting growth opportunities" in Australasia.

"It recognises our continued innovation... that uses fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly technologies", he said.

Live updates and more stories from Yorkshire

The diesel buses are to be shipped to the Tranzit Group in Wellington, New Zealand, with the full order due to be finished by July next year.

Paul Snelgrove, of Tranzit Group, said the buses' fuel efficiency performance "particularly appealed to us".

Optare employs about 300 workers at its site, about 15 miles (24km) east of Leeds.

Indian company Ashok Leyland became the majority shareholder in the firm, in 2012.