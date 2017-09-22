Image copyright Geograph/robert murray Image caption The instructors were based at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate

Six Army instructors have appeared in court to deny physically abusing recruits during a training camp.

Recruits from the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, claim they were abused in Scotland in June 2014.

The instructors face 24 charges including ill-treatment, battery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The six men denied the charges at a preliminary hearing at Bulford, Wiltshire. A court martial will take place in 2018 on a date to be fixed.

The 14 recruits allege they were punched, slapped, spat on, had their heads forced under water or submerged in mud, and had animal manure rubbed in their faces.

Ten other instructors at the college appeared before the court on Thursday facing 29 charges.

The defendants are:

Sgt David Harley, of the Scots Dragoon Guards, who is accused of one charge of ill-treatment and three charges of battery

Sgt Anthony Owen, of The Parachute Regiment, who is accused of six charges of ill-treatment and one charge of battery

Sgt Jonathan Carter, of 1st Battalion, Royal Horse Artillery, who is accused of two charges of ill-treatment, one charge of battery and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Cpl Hassan Ghaith, of The Parachute Regiment, who is accused of three charges of ill-treatment and two charges of battery

Colour Sgt Scott Dyson, of the Infantry Battle School, who is accused of three charges of battery

Former L/Cpl of Horse Stephen Warren, of the Household Cavalry Regiment, who is accused of one charge of ill-treatment

Assistant Judge Advocate General Alan Large released the defendants on unconditional bail.