Image caption On Monday, police had to cut protesters free after they locked their arms into barrels of metal and concrete

A further five people have been charged in connection with protests at a shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire.

The five women were arrested at Kirby Misperton on Monday. A man, 61, was also arrested but released without charge.

Third Energy was granted planning permission to frack in 2016 but has not received final consent by the government to begin work.

Police have arrested 18 people at the site and charged 14 since 19 September.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Third Energy is attempting to move equipment onto the site because it anticipates getting final permission to frack before the end of the year.

Opponents, who have already lost a legal challenge over the planning consent, have set up camp nearby and have been participating in demonstrations every day.

On Monday, four people locked their arms into metal and concrete barrels to prevent lorries delivering items.

Campaigners have also demonstrated outside companies supplying goods to the site.

Protest arrests by day

Tuesday, 19 September

Man, 69, accepted a caution for obstructing a police officer

23-year-old man accepted a caution for wilfully obstructing a highway

Man, 33, released without charge

Wednesday, 20 September

Two men, aged 53 and 23, and two women, aged 54 and 40, all charged with obstructing Habton Road in Kirby Misperton

Thursday, 21 September

18-year-old woman charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty

26-year-old woman charged with obstructing a police officer

33-year-old man charged with obstructing the highway

35-year-old woman charged with obstructing the highway

44-year-old woman charged with obstructing the highway

Monday, 25 September

A 61-year-old man arrested and released with no further action

A 56-year-old woman charged with obstructing a police constable

Four women aged 35, 36, 54 and 62 have been charged with wilfully obstructing a highway and besetting a place to compel the abstention of a lawful act (an offence under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992)

All those charged are due to appear before magistrates in October.