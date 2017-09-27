Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old was attacked in Navigation Road, near the bridge over the River Foss

Women have been warned by police not to walk alone in the evening in York after an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted.

The woman was grabbed by her bottom as she walked along Navigation Road at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. A man said something to her and then ran off.

It came after two other sexual assaults in the city on Sunday evening.

North Yorkshire Police said patrols in the city were being increased in an effort to reassure the public.

Supt Adam Thomson said: "I can assure residents and visitors to York that the investigation team is working very hard to track-down those responsible and bring them to justice.

"While York is generally a very safe place to live and visit, this is a timely reminder for everybody, not just women, to follow basic safety advice by avoiding walking alone at night."

He said the latest attacker was described as being in his 20s and tall with a tanned complexion.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption An image of the man who groped a woman in the Tang Hall area of the city on Sunday

Supt Thomson said the force was investigating if this incident was linked to an earlier attack on a woman on Sunday.

That victim was walking along a track from Tang Hall towards James Street at 20:50 BST when a man approached her and groped her.

She bit her attacker on the hand and hit him in the face before running off.

The suspect is described as being around 19 to 20, tall and of a slim build.

A third attack took place at 22:00 BST on Sunday when a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the Bootham and Marygate area.