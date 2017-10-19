Image copyright PAUL CULL Image caption The thieves attempted to remove the machine using a tractor unit

Ram-raiders who tried to steal a supermarket cash machine were forced to flee after it became stuck on the shop floor.

Police said three or four men used a tractor unit and white Ford Transit van to rip the machine from the wall at around 01:40 BST.

Officers said the machine then appeared to fall to the floor of the Sainsbury store on Stainsacre Lane in Whitby.

The men abandoned their attempts to retrieve it and fled.

