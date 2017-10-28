York & North Yorkshire

Jordan Bowes named as North Yorkshire crash victim

Police have named a 19-year-old man who was killed following a crash between his car and and a van in North Yorkshire.

Jordan Bowes form Great Broughton died at the scene of the crash on the B1257 near Stokesley on Wednesday.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

Officers are appealing for drivers who may have captured dash-cam footage or witnessed the two vehicles to get in touch.

