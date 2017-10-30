Thousands take part in Whitby Goth Weekend
Thousands of people from all over the UK and beyond have taken part in the Whitby Goth Weekend.
The event, which was first held in 1994, was prompted by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel, Dracula.
Organisers said the weekend was now one of the biggest of its type anywhere in the world.
Since 1997, it has been held twice a year, in April and October.
More on this and other stories from across Yorkshire
The event is also said to generate about £1m in revenue at what is otherwise a quiet time of year for local hoteliers.