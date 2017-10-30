Image copyright PA Image caption The event is one of the biggest on the Goth calendar, according to organisers

Thousands of people from all over the UK and beyond have taken part in the Whitby Goth Weekend.

The event, which was first held in 1994, was prompted by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel, Dracula.

Organisers said the weekend was now one of the biggest of its type anywhere in the world.

Since 1997, it has been held twice a year, in April and October.

The event is also said to generate about £1m in revenue at what is otherwise a quiet time of year for local hoteliers.

Image copyright PA Image caption Some participants embrace the Halloween theme

Image copyright PA Image caption Others celebrate the town's links to Dracula

Image copyright PA Image caption An estimated 7,000 people attend the festival over the two days

Image copyright PA Image caption It also attracts some younger participants

Image copyright PA Image caption The event is also a chance for people to parade around the town in costume...