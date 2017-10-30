Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

The teenagers were arrested in the North Yorkshire market town of Northallerton on Saturday.

A number of properties have been searched in the Romanby area and items seized are being examined by police.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the teenagers have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

They have been granted a warrant of further detention and now have until Wednesday to question them.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and the wider community are not at risk.

"We appreciate the co-operation of local residents whilst the investigation continues."

Police said they understood people may be concerned by the activity and were "grateful for the patience and understanding of the public".

Searches were carried out at three residential properties, which have now concluded.

According to The Northern Echo, a large number of police vehicles were seen over the weekend on Grange Close and Boroughbridge Road in Romanby, near a derelict former tyre garage.

Numerous police cars were also seen on the A167 Boroughbridge Road.