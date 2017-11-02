Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The device was spotted under the number plate of the car after police examined footage

A driver who used a laser jammer to avoid being caught speeding has been spared jail after a trial.

Alan Redfern, 68, was caught after using the device to stop a safety camera van recording his speed on the A64 in Sherburn, North Yorkshire.

York Crown Court heard Redfern was charged after police examined the footage and spotted the device under the number plate of his car.

Redfern was handed a four-month jail term suspended for two years.

He was also banned from driving for six months and fined £2,615 after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption North Yorkshire Police dismantled Redfern's car and found the jammer device

North Yorkshire Police caught up with Redfern at his home in Cotswold Avenue, Sheffield, after the incident in August 2016.

His Volvo was seized and when officers located the jammer, it was found it set off an alarm when a speed camera was aimed at the vehicle, jamming the signal for long enough to allow him to slow down.

Investigating officer Andy Forth said Redfern had considered himself above the law.

"His deliberate action to pervert the course of justice, by fitting this type of device to his vehicle, clearly shows his disregard for the law," he said.