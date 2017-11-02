From the section

Image caption Police searched this disused garage in Northallerton after the arrests on Saturday

Two 14-year-old boys arrested by counter-terrorism officers have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to murder.

The teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.

Searches were carried out at a number of properties in the market town.

One of the boys also pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary during their appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

The pair, who cannot be named, were remanded into secure youth justice accommodation.

They will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 December.