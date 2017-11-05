York & North Yorkshire

York pedestrian badly hurt in cyclist collision

York Image copyright Google
Image caption The cyclist is thought to have collided with the man while he was walking on a riverside path in the direction of Leeman Road

A man walking home from a night out was badly injured when he was hit by a cyclist on a riverside path.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries when he was struck near Scarborough Bridge in York at about 23:15 GMT on Saturday, police said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition, although he is said to be "showing signs of improvement".

Officers have urged the cyclist involved to come forward.

A member of the public helped the man following the collision, with further witnesses asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites