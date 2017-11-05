Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist is thought to have collided with the man while he was walking on a riverside path in the direction of Leeman Road

A man walking home from a night out was badly injured when he was hit by a cyclist on a riverside path.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries when he was struck near Scarborough Bridge in York at about 23:15 GMT on Saturday, police said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition, although he is said to be "showing signs of improvement".

Officers have urged the cyclist involved to come forward.

A member of the public helped the man following the collision, with further witnesses asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.