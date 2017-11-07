Image copyright Geograph/Russel Wills Image caption The man fell overboard the vessel a few miles north of Scarborough, the RNLI said

A man has died after falling from a fishing boat off the North Yorkshire coast.

The RNLI said it sent four lifeboats to rescue the man in his 40s who fell overboard the vessel Enterprise a few miles north of Scarborough on Monday.

He was pulled from the sea and flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he was pronounced dead, said North Yorkshire Police.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the fatality.

More news from Yorkshire

Police have not yet named the man who died.