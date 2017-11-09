Image copyright Charlotte Graham Image caption The new structure extends over a 45ft (13m) drop at How Stean Gorge

A glass extension which allows visitors to stand over a chasm has been built at a gorge in North Yorkshire.

The £180,000 cantilevered structure at How Stean Gorge near Lofthouse features glass walls and glass panels in the floor.

It will be used for events and parties, allowing people to eat and drink over the 45ft (14m) drop.

A number of similar structures have been opened in China, including one over a 590ft (180m) drop in Pingjiang.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Glass walkways, like this one in Pingjiang, have proved popular tourist attractions in China

The "Brave Man's Bridge" has drawn tourists to Hunan province and has hosted wedding ceremonies performed over the gorge.

Stan Beer, who owns How Stean Gorge, said he hoped the new development would get a similar response and "put this special area on the map."