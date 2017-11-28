Image copyright Ben Lack Photography Image caption Sean Farrell is on trial at York Crown Court

An ex-music teacher accused of abusing a boy in the 1980s was caught "by pure chance" when his victim was called up for jury service, a court heard.

Sean Farrell, 49, is accused of molesting the boy while working for Ampleforth College in the mid-1980s.

York Crown Court heard the abuse progressed from massaging the boy's shoulders to putting his hands down his trousers.

He denies four counts of indecent assault.

One-to-one tuition

The court heard that Mr Farrell, who was described as an accomplished musician, was working as a temporary teaching assistant on behalf of Ampleforth College in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, when the abuse started.

He abused the boy while providing one-to-one music tuition, jurors heard.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said the offences only came to light by "pure chance" in January 2016 when the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time, was called up for jury service.

"And by pure chance it seems the case he was asked to sit on was a child abuse case," he said.

Mr Bradshaw said the victim, now 44, "struggled with this", and told his wife what had happened.

Police were informed, and Mr Farrell, originally from Ilkley, was interviewed in October 2016 while he was head of music at Wellington College in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

He denied anything had happened and said he could not even remember the alleged victim.

The trial continues.