A man accused of stabbing an Aldi supermarket worker to death has appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Jodie Willsher, 30, was pronounced dead at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.

Neville Hord, 44, spoke only to confirm his full name, date of birth and British nationality during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 26 January.

Mother-of-one Mrs Willsher suffered multiple injuries and died at the supermarket on Keighley Road.

Customers pinned down a suspect after Mrs Willsher was attacked.

Mr Hord's family said in a statement: "Neville's family wish to express our sincere condolences to Jodie's family at what should have been a time of joy and happiness for them.

"No words can convey our sorrow for this tragic turn of events."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Neville Hord has appeared at Leeds Crown Court

Image caption Mrs Willsher was employed at the Keighley Road branch of the German retailer

Malcolm Willsher previously described his wife as "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face".

He added: "She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife."