Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Tom Bolton was last seen leaving his home early on Saturday morning

Police say they are "extremely worried" for the welfare of a man with dementia who has gone missing from his home.

Tom Bolton, 86, from Harrogate, was last seen on CCTV walking away from his home at about 04:15 GMT on Saturday.

Dozens of police officers, fell rescue volunteers, thermal cameras and police dogs are being used in the search for Mr Bolton, whose disappearance is said by police to be "out of character".

Residents are being urged to check outbuildings and gardens.

Mr Bolton is believed to be wearing brown cord trousers and a blue jacket.

He is of slim build, with grey hair and glasses and he walks slowly with a stoop, using a walking stick with a curved end.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.