Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption North Yorkshire Police had been "extremely worried" for the welfare of dementia sufferer Tom Bolton

An 86-year-old man with dementia who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday has been found.

Police appealed for help on New Year's Eve and said they were "extremely worried" for the welfare of Tom Bolton, from Harrogate.

Dozens of officers and fell rescue volunteers using thermal cameras and police dogs led a search for him.

Harrogate Police tweeted that he had been found and taken to hospital, where his family are with him.

The post read: "FOUND! With the help of the local community, we have located Tom Bolton. He is currently being looked after and examined at hospital with his family.

"Thank you to everyone for spreading the message and all of your support, v much appreciated. #Harrogate."