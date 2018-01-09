Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers have been regularly stationed in Kirby Misperton since May 2016

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at a fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Officers were called after reports that a number of pellets were thrown over the fence into the site at Kirby Misperton on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said a guard dog had eaten some of the pellets, "been sick and collapsed and was taken to a vet for treatment".

The animal, which worked for a private security firm, "was recovering".

Several pellets were seized from the site and a caravan parked nearby was searched as part of the investigation.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man at Kirby Misperton on Monday on suspicion of administering poison to an animal and causing criminal damage to an animal.

A 61-year-old man was later arrested on a bus at Tadcaster Bus Station on suspicion of causing criminal damage to an animal.

Police said both men had been released on bail with a condition to stay away from an area around the site gates.

Kirby Misperton is a village on the edge of the North York Moors national park.

The area has attracted protesters since May 2016 when gas company Third Energy was granted permission to frack for shale gas.