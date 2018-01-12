Image copyright Suffolk Trading Standards Blog Image caption Sheffield-based firm Playtime Beds Ltd was served a cease and desist order following the death

A director of a bed company has been charged after the death of a seven-month-old baby boy in York.

The child died at a house on Melrosegate on 3 November 2016.

Craig Williams, 37, from Rotherham, a director of Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter and fraud by false representation.

Another company director has also been charged with fraud by false representation.

Joseph Bruce, 30, also from Rotherham, is both director and company secretary of bed firm Magical Dream Beds Ltd, which is based in the town.

The pair are due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on 18 January.