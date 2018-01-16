Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jodie Willsher was "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face", her husband said

An inquest into the death of a woman who was stabbed to death at the supermarket where she worked has been opened and adjourned.

Jodie Willsher, 30, was fatally injured at the Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.

Senior coroner Robert Turnbull adjourned the hearing at Harrogate after hearing evidence from a detective working on the investigation.

Neville Hord, 44, has been charged with Mrs Willsher's murder.

He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 26 January.

Dozens of floral tributes were laid outside the Aldi store in Skipton

Det Sgt Jackson, from the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police Crime Investigation Team, told the inquest hearing that emergency services received a call about a stabbing at 15:50 GMT.

Officers arrived and found mother-of-one Mrs Willsher lying in a pool of blood.

Ms Willsher was declared dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.