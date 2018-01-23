Image copyright RHODES MEDIA Image caption The American superstar is heading for the Yorkshire coast

Scarborough is bracing itself to welcome Britney Spears in August.

She is bringing her Las Vegas show to the UK in the summer and she will be starting the tour at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on 17 August.

The venue - regarded as the largest open air theatre in Europe - can hold about 6,000 people but it is not often you hear it listed alongside the O2 in London or Manchester Arena.

It was reopened by the Queen in 2010 following a major restoration.

Built in the 1930s to entertain summer visitors the theatre closed and fell into disrepair in the 1980s.

Since reopening it has played host to artists including Elton John, Tom Jones and Bryan Adams.

Image copyright @Kluens Image caption The venue can hold around 6,000 concert-goers

Welcome to Yorkshire, which promotes the region as a tourist destination, was ecstatic in its welcome of the American superstar

Residents of the town also seemed quite excited following the announcement.

Helen, from Eastfield, said: "She's quite a big name isn't she?

"She might get an ice cream at the Harbour Bar or she might have a stroll on the front - you never know!

"Mind you, you don't expect to see Britney Spears walking along the sea front do you?"

Image caption Hospitality Association president Shirley Smith said it was "great news"

Shirley Smith, president of the town's hospitality association, described the news as wonderful.

"Britney Spears is a top line globally famous artiste and coming to the Open Air Theatre can only be good for the town and its image.

"All businesses will benefit, not only on the night but show-goers are bound to extend their visit and experience all that Scarborough has to offer."

'Big star'

Daniel Anderson, 22, said he was staggered she was coming to the resort.

"She is a big star, she's massive. It is quite shocking she is coming here.

"It will be good for the town and I can see it being a very busy night."

Cafe owner Michelle agreed with him.

"Scarborough should have people like this. It attracts tourism, it's good for business, it's good for everybody," she said.

Image caption Is a nice stroll along the front in store for Britney?

Scarborough tips for Britney Spears