Image copyright Ben Cairns Image caption The overturned tanker was carrying 11,000 litres of milk

A tanker carrying 11,000 litres of milk overturned on a road in North Yorkshire, forcing a six hour closure.

It happened on the B6451 between Otley and Harrogate at around 13:00 GMT.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the firm who owned the tanker sent out an empty one to transfer 9,000 of the milk.

Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said the driver received minor head injuries and was being treated in hospital.

The remainder of the milk was pumped into "inflatable dams" resembling a paddling pool to prevent it escaping.

Image copyright Ben Cairns Image caption Milk that could not be transferred to another vehicle was drained into a "paddling pool"

Sgt Cording said: "I think the cows will be working overtime to make up for this."

The road reopened at around 19:00 after the tanker had been removed.

Milk can pose a risk to wildlife if it gets into a water course.