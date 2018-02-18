Carlisle salvage site victim was 'beloved husband'
The family of a man who died at a salvage site said he was a "beloved husband" and "hard-working" family man.
Paul Spence, 64, from Skipton, became trapped under a piece of machinery at Michael Douglas Auto Salvage, Carlisle, on Thursday.
A joint investigation into his death is being carried out by Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
He had been a customer at the site when he became trapped.
Despite being released by fire crews he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Paul was a well-known and much respected garage owner in Skipton, renowned for his cheeky smile and wicked sense of humour," the tribute said.
"You could not meet a nicer guy," the statement from the family continued.