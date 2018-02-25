Man charged over imitation firearm in York pub
- 25 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm after armed police were called to a York pub.
Officers went to the Cross Keys on Goodramgate at 17:50 GMT on Friday following reports of a man with a gun.
The city centre bar was evacuated and police arrested a local man in his 30s. They said he had an air pistol.
He has been released on bail and will appear at York Magistrates' Court in April.