Man charged over imitation firearm in York pub

  • 25 February 2018
Cross Key pub Image copyright Google
Image caption The Cross Keys pub on Goodramgate was evacuated

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm after armed police were called to a York pub.

Officers went to the Cross Keys on Goodramgate at 17:50 GMT on Friday following reports of a man with a gun.

The city centre bar was evacuated and police arrested a local man in his 30s. They said he had an air pistol.

He has been released on bail and will appear at York Magistrates' Court in April.

