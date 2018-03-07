Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Angela Rider's body was found in a house in the village of Cawood

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in North Yorkshire.

Angela Rider's body was found at a house in the village of Cawood, between York and Selby, on Monday.

Her family paid tribute to the 51-year-old describing her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".

Adrian Rodi, 49, of Chestnut Road, Cawood, was remanded in custody by magistrates in York and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

More from Yorkshire