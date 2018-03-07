York & North Yorkshire

No action over ill dog at Kirby Misperton fracking site

  • 7 March 2018
Police in Kirby Misperton Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police officers have been regularly stationed in Kirby Misperton since May 2016

Two men arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at a fracking site will face no further action.

The dog, which worked for a private security firm, fell ill after eating pellets thrown over the fence into the site at Kirby Misperton on 8 January.

It was taken to the vets after vomiting and collapsing but later made a full recovery.

North Yorkshire Police said it would not be bringing charges against the men, aged 42 and 61.

