No action over ill dog at Kirby Misperton fracking site
- 7 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at a fracking site will face no further action.
The dog, which worked for a private security firm, fell ill after eating pellets thrown over the fence into the site at Kirby Misperton on 8 January.
It was taken to the vets after vomiting and collapsing but later made a full recovery.
North Yorkshire Police said it would not be bringing charges against the men, aged 42 and 61.